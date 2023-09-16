Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 957,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 793,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,099 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

