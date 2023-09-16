Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

