Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

