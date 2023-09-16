Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 489,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
