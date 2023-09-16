Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 489,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

