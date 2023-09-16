Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
