Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

