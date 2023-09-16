Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $198.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.77 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

