Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.74

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.74 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 46,354 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Life Group

In other news, insider Carl Dempsey acquired 100,000 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($47,553.50). 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

