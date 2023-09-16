Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 456.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 551,077 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

MDRX stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

