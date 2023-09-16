VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRME. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VerifyMe
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe
VerifyMe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.17. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VerifyMe
- Stock Average Calculator
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.