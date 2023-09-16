VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRME. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

VerifyMe Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.17. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

