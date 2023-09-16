Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 55.4% in August

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,614,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,977. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.69 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

