Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $415.84

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 415.84 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 440.20 ($5.51). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 433.20 ($5.42), with a volume of 468,942 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($5.94) to GBX 430 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSVS

Vesuvius Stock Down 0.1 %

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 430.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.

About Vesuvius

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.