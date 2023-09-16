Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $38.74.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.40 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
