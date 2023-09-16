Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7592 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

