Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

