View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 192,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

View Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.91. View has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $125.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($14.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($13.80) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 258.33% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that View will post -49.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of View

In other View news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $3,811,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,761 shares in the company, valued at $669,612.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of View by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 167,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of View by 980.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,213 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of View by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,265 shares during the last quarter.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Featured Articles

