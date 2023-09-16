Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.47

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $22.64. Village Super Market shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 76,594 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at $888,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

