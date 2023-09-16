Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

VINC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 260,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

