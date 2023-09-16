Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.27

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €106.27 ($114.27) and traded as high as €106.74 ($114.77). Vinci shares last traded at €106.24 ($114.24), with a volume of 960,692 shares traded.

Vinci Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €103.99 and a 200-day moving average of €106.27.

Vinci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.