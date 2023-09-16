Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 826,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

