VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -76.03% -329.46% -15.98% VIQ Solutions -24.72% -69.63% -29.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $327.60 million 0.25 -$156.56 million ($2.56) -0.33 VIQ Solutions $42.54 million 0.20 -$8.71 million ($0.33) -0.62

This table compares Porch Group and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VIQ Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 608.88%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 447.98%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than VIQ Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Porch Group beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a comprehensive transcription creation and management platform that consolidates, accelerates, and optimizes workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations; and AccessPoint, a secure online portal that simplify court recording management, playback, and distribution. It also provides Carbon, a media-centric, and web-based platform that uses automatic speech-to-text; and Lexel, a cloud-based legal evidence management solution. In addition, the company provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

