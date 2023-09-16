Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

