Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.79 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

