VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VirTra by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Trading Up 3.2 %

VTSI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. VirTra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTSI shares. TheStreet downgraded VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

