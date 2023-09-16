Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 775,756 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,958,751.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,461,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Articles

