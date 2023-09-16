Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Volcon Trading Down 21.9 %

VLCN opened at $0.50 on Friday. Volcon has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Volcon had a negative net margin of 1,714.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,201.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Volcon by 250.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,790 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon during the second quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Volcon by 341.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

