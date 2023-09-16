Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of VOXR opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.86 million and a PE ratio of -113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOXR

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,106,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.