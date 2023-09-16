Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,913 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

