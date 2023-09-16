Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $12.08. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 146,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

