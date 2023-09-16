Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.00. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
About Wynn Macau
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
