Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.00. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau Price Performance

About Wynn Macau

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.