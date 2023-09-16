Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Cut by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.97 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

