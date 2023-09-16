Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

YUM opened at $127.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $1,912,510. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

