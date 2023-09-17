11,042 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.