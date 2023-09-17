1,133 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,916,540,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIA opened at $346.14 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

