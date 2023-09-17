14,035 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $15.65 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

