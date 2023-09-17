2,722 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.