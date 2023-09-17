3,013 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 154,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 33.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

