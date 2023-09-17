3,400 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

