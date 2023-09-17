348 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

ORLY stock opened at $930.21 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $911.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.