3,546 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.46 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.