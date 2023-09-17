3,732 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

