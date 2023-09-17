4,375 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

