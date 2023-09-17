4,594 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $611,688,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

