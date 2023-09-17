4,891 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Haleon by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $108,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Haleon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Haleon by 184.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after buying an additional 3,790,310 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

