5,172 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTWO stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

