5,718 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

