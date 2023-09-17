6,400 Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,476,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 150.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 651,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEW stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

