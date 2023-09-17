9,474 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,474 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $42.11 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,599 shares of company stock worth $7,777,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

