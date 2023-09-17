95,742 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

