Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $8,553,300.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Ross M. Jones sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,553,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,440,040.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

WMS stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $136.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after buying an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

