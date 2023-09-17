Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 60,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

